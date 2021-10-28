Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Update

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the September 30th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AGNPF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

Get Algernon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.