Korn Ferry’s (KFY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.81.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,074,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 447.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 17.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,126,000 after buying an additional 374,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.