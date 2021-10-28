Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WRBY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $55.35 on Monday. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Warby Parker stock. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

