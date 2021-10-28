Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Danske

Danske cut shares of Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tgs Asa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS:TGSGY opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. Tgs Asa has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

