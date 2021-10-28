Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) vs. Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Financial Analysis

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) and Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Progenity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 163.53 -$110.71 million ($11.49) -1.56 Progenity $74.31 million 4.01 -$192.53 million ($7.01) -0.53

Viridian Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Progenity. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progenity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Progenity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics N/A -1,934.14% -62.01% Progenity -357.91% N/A -150.22%

Risk and Volatility

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progenity has a beta of -2.44, meaning that its share price is 344% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and Progenity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Progenity 1 2 2 0 2.20

Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.34%. Progenity has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.67%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Progenity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Progenity shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.3% of Progenity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viridian Therapeutics beats Progenity on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome. The company also provides Resura, a noninvasive prenatal test for families at risk for rare single gene disorders; and Preecludia, a preeclampsia rule-out test. In addition, it offers anatomic and molecular pathology tests, and COVID-19 PCR testing services, as well as test products that includes chromosomal microarray for pregnancy loss, which evaluates the genetic cause of miscarriage; maternal serum screening for chromosomal disorders; and preimplantation genetic testing for use with artificial reproductive technologies. Further, the company develops therapeutic solutions for gastrointestinal-related disorders, such as PGN-001, PGN-300, PGN-600, and PGN-OB2. It also owns and operates laboratory. Progenity, Inc. was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.