Financial Comparison: Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) versus Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corvus Gold and Barrick Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 1 2 0 2.67 Barrick Gold 0 3 9 1 2.85

Corvus Gold currently has a consensus price target of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 39.31%. Barrick Gold has a consensus price target of $33.52, suggesting a potential upside of 72.86%. Given Barrick Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barrick Gold is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -248.61% -189.91% Barrick Gold 19.86% 7.40% 5.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and Barrick Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$17.89 million ($0.15) -21.93 Barrick Gold $12.60 billion 2.74 $2.32 billion $1.15 16.86

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Corvus Gold on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

