Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) vs. comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Head to Head Review

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nielsen and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen 13.93% 23.22% 4.77% comScore -22.52% -34.08% -11.44%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nielsen and comScore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 0 5 2 0 2.29 comScore 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nielsen presently has a consensus target price of $25.57, suggesting a potential upside of 31.68%. comScore has a consensus target price of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 38.15%. Given comScore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe comScore is more favorable than Nielsen.

Risk and Volatility

Nielsen has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nielsen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of comScore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nielsen and comScore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $6.29 billion 1.11 -$6.00 million $1.52 12.78 comScore $356.04 million 0.86 -$47.92 million ($0.67) -5.58

Nielsen has higher revenue and earnings than comScore. comScore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nielsen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nielsen beats comScore on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics. The corporate segment includes unallocated items such as certain facilities and infrastructure costs as well as intersegment eliminations. The company was founded by Arthur C. Nielsen, Sr. in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

