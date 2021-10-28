-$0.29 EPS Expected for Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.12). Forte Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03).

FBRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. FBR & Co. lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.75. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $43.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70.

In other Forte Biosciences news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,279,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,863.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $674,000. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 93.4% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 53,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 323.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 20,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 227.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 27,757.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

