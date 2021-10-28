Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “coverage pending” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RGL. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £451.27 million and a P/E ratio of 27.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90. Regional REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.20 ($1.22).

In other news, insider Frances Daley bought 70,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £61,871.92 ($80,836.06).

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

