Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) to Buy

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.56. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,661,000 after buying an additional 99,793 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,749,000 after buying an additional 217,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,935,000 after buying an additional 65,555 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,602,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,456,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 23.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,054,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,504,000 after buying an additional 198,371 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.