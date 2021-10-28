Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 65.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

