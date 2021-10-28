Generac Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.59.

Shares of GNRC opened at $488.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $427.23 and a 200 day moving average of $386.36. Generac has a 1-year low of $202.02 and a 1-year high of $497.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 257.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.