Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for MicroStrategy Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for MicroStrategy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.33.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $715.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $668.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total value of $647,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $647,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

