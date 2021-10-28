US Capital Advisors Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PXD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.86.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $188.63 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.50 and a 200 day moving average of $156.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

