Phillips 66 (PSX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.48. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

