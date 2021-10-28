Taavet Hinrikus Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Wise plc (LON:WISE) Stock

Wise plc (LON:WISE) insider Taavet Hinrikus sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.65), for a total value of £81,500,000 ($106,480,271.75).

WISE stock opened at GBX 810 ($10.58) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,028.28. The firm has a market cap of £8.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.13. Wise plc has a twelve month low of GBX 785.20 ($10.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.37).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 895 ($11.69) price target on shares of Wise in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wise in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price target on the stock.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

