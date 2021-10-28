Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) Lowered by Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CFX. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canfor Pulp Products to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

TSE:CFX opened at C$7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$470.34 million and a P/E ratio of 28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$4.45 and a twelve month high of C$11.06.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$334.30 million during the quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

