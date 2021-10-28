Charles Cotton Acquires 3,750 Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) insider Charles Cotton acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,667 ($34.84) per share, for a total transaction of £100,012.50 ($130,666.97).

Shares of LON:FDEV opened at GBX 2,465 ($32.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,607.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,637.66. Frontier Developments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,085 ($27.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The firm has a market cap of £970.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

FDEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,281.25 ($42.87).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.