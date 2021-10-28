Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Rosalind Singleton Purchases 7,961 Shares

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) insider Rosalind Singleton bought 7,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £19,982.11 ($26,106.75).

Shares of LON AWE opened at GBX 201.20 ($2.63) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 332.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,012.00. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 473.60 ($6.19). The company has a current ratio of 27.37, a quick ratio of 27.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Alphawave IP Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.