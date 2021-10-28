Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. On average, analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KRP stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $919.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 136.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 173,984 shares during the period. 25.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

