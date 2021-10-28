Raymond James Weighs in on Xebec Adsorption Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on XBC. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.57.

Shares of XBC opened at C$2.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$411.49 million and a PE ratio of -7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.88. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$2.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.88.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.19 million.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

