Cigna (CI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cigna (NYSE:CI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Cigna to post earnings of $5.33 per share for the quarter. Cigna has set its FY 2021 guidance at $20.200-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance at at least $20.20 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cigna to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI opened at $213.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna has a 1 year low of $160.37 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.