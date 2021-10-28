Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €160.00 by UBS Group

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €151.13 ($177.79).

ML stock opened at €135.40 ($159.29) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52 week high of €130.85 ($153.94). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €136.55 and a 200 day moving average of €132.20.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

