Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

JAMF stock opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

In other Jamf news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $89,692.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 68.2% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,498,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,866,000 after buying an additional 3,851,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 38.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,327,000 after buying an additional 1,244,243 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 5,263.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after buying an additional 501,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1,244.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after buying an additional 388,536 shares during the period.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

