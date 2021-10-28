Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €42.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PHIA. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.26 ($56.78).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

