Newscrypto (NWC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.57 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $131.47 million and approximately $10.57 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00070026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00093867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,905.95 or 0.99997643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.52 or 0.06758948 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002553 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

