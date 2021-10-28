Brokerages Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post sales of $33.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.30 million and the highest is $33.70 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $25.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $114.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.20 million to $115.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $131.95 million, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $136.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.95. 24,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,960. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,164,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1,003.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 159,675 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

