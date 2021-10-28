Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Trading Down 1%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)’s share price dropped 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 69,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 166,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15.

About Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

