Geeq Price Hits $1.49 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded 68.1% higher against the US dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $15.26 million and $144,398.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002519 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00050645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.44 or 0.00211251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00098881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.