Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD)’s share price rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.81 and last traded at C$26.81. Approximately 3,770 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$26.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB.PD)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

