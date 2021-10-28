BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Trading Down 6.5%

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) was down 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 11,152,941 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 3,739,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

BOTS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTZI)

BOTS, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture and distribution of electronic cigarettes, vaporizers, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Cultivation, Manufacturing and Distribution (“CMD“); Retail Sales; Media and Technologies; Agriculture; and Corporate.

