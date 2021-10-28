Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.74. Approximately 960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

KSPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaspien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kaspien from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Kaspien alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 million, a P/E ratio of 71.55 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter. Kaspien had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kaspien Holdings Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 248.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Kaspien worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Company Profile (NASDAQ:KSPN)

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.