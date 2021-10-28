Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report sales of $6.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.47 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $26.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.10 billion to $26.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.03 billion to $27.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $301,779,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,851 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,739,000 after purchasing an additional 817,443 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,547. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.