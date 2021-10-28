Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,169. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.89. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $30.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

