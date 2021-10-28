Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.13 million.Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.370-$0.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BHE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 100,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,796. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $893.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $544.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

BHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,466.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greef-Safft Anne De acquired 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,971.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $197,790. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benchmark Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

