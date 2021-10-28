Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 135,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,453. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NHYDY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

