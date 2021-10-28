$58.80 Million in Sales Expected for Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) to post $58.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.60 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full-year sales of $235.00 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $276.65 million, with estimates ranging from $270.30 million to $283.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cellebrite DI.

CLBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLBT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. 369,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,064. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

