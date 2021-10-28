SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSNC stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.63. 2,727,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,932. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

