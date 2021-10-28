Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $5.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $323.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,465. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.35. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $329.50. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.