Eden Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 21.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Eden has traded down 57.8% against the dollar. Eden has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $83,955.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00050560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00210967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00098756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

