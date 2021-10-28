Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Shares Up 1.4%

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI) shares shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.94. 8,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 49,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on Vitalhub from C$5.35 to C$5.15 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of C$107.40 million and a P/E ratio of -37.69.

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Vitalhub (CVE:VHI)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

