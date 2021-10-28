Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Trading 3% Higher

Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF)’s share price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.51. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

About Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF)

Town & Country Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers loans, investments, deposits, and cash management operations. Its has offices in Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield, and Quincy.

