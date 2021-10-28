First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Trading Down 1.6%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $162.67 and last traded at $162.67. Approximately 32,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 58,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.39.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

