MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Trading 0.9% Higher

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.74. 652,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,204,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.
Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on MariMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.25 target price for the company.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.
MariMed Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRMD)
MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.
