Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.03 billion.Molina Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.250-$ EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.22.

MOH stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $183.03 and a twelve month high of $302.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Molina Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Molina Healthcare worth $37,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

