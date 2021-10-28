Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%.
NASDAQ WNEB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. 69,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,246. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $215.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 220.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,129 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Western New England Bancorp Company Profile
Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.
