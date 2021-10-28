Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

NASDAQ WNEB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. 69,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,246. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $215.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 220.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,129 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.