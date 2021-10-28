Brokerages Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Billion

Brokerages expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to announce $4.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $18.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.45 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.26 billion to $20.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.71. 4,054,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

