$500.83 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to post sales of $500.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $498.10 million to $507.43 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $472.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $119.68. 289,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.65. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $132.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth $126,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.