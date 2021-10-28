Analysts Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $8.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BBBY has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. 8,408,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,983,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

