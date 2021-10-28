Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 124,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,520. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ichor has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ichor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ichor by 2.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ichor by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

